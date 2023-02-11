I am a believer in the saying that ‘wine is good for the heart’. Therefore, I love having a glass of wine before going to bed every night. I want to know if this is okay for me. I am 50 years old.

Seun (by SMS)

Although some schools of thought still believe in that saying, new scientific findings does not recommend drinking any form of alcohol to gain health benefits. Research is beginning to coalesce around the idea that light or moderate drinking may not help to prevent heart disease — so much so that the World Heart Federation declared in 2022 that “no level of alcohol is safe” for your heart health.

