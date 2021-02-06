My baby’s hiccups

My 6- month- old baby has been having regular hiccups for the past few weeks. I have tried various types of methods to stop the hiccups as suggested by family and friends without any solution. I am getting worried. Please help me.

Shalewa (by SMS)

Hiccups are a symptom of an irritated diaphragm, which can happen when infants get upset (a prolonged bout of crying often leads to uncontrollable hiccupping) or when they eat or drink too fast and their stomachs fill up very fast. When this happens, the diaphragm starts to spasm and the vocal cords snap shut, causing the classic “hic” sound. Hiccups usually only last for a few minutes, then go away on their own. However, in view of your baby’s prolonged hiccups, a visit to see a Paediatrician for a proper check- up is urgent. To prevent hiccups, burping your baby more frequently during feedings is recommended. You can also distract the baby by making him/her laugh.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…