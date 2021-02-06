How often can I donate blood?

My friends and I are interested in donating blood to help humanity and also to make some pocket money. Kindly let me know how often we can donate in a month without causing our bodies any harm.

Favour (by SMS)

While it is good to donate blood in order to save people’s lives, doing so for commercial purpose is unethical and can harm your body. You must wait at least eight weeks (56 days) between donations of whole blood and 16 weeks (112 days) between Red cell donations. Platelet apheresis donors may give every 7 days up to 24 times per year. However, before you donate blood, your blood would be examined to make sure that you have enough blood before the donation.

