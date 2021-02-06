How can I stop snoring?

I am a 45- year- old man. I have been snoring for a while but the snoring got worse a few weeks ago. Things are so bad that my wife is complaining of going to sleep in the guest room because my snoring does not allow her to sleep well. I seriously need your help to stop snoring.

Wisdom (by SMS)

Apart from disrupting your wife’s sleep, snoring may be a sign of a serious health condition such as: obstructive sleep apnea (blocked airways), obesity, an issue with the structure of your mouth, nose, or throat as well as sleep deprivation. In other cases, snoring may be caused simply by sleeping on your back or drinking alcohol too close to bedtime. Commonly used remedies to treat snoring and its various causes include weight loss for those who are overweight, sleeping on your side may be all you need to do to allow air to flow easily and reduce or stop your snoring, elevating the head of your bed by four inches may help reduce your snoring by keeping your airways open while the use of nasal strips or an external nasal dilator can make your breathing more effective and reduce or eliminate your snoring. Those with chronic allergies should treat them while consumption of alcohol and sedatives especially close to bedtime should be avoided. Smoking for those who do so must be avoided while you should endeavour to have the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep you need each night.

