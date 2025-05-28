Mouka expresses commitment to trade partners, reward loyalty

Nigeria’s leading brand of sleep solutions, Mouka, has reaffirmed its commitment to its business partners through the just-concluded World of Comfort 2025 Business Partner Reward Trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

The exclusive trip, held from 28 April to 1 May 2025, was part of a wider promotional campaign that rewarded top-performing partners for their loyalty, hard work, and contributions to Mouka’s continued market leadership.

The three-month reward programme saw 42 business partners emerge as winners. Of these, 35 qualified for a luxurious all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town, South Africa. The other seven achieved the milestone for a grand trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

These trips are part of Mouka’s ongoing efforts to recognise and celebrate trade partners, who serve as the backbone of its distribution and sales network across Nigeria.

According to the Chief Commercial Officer of Mouka Limited, Dimeji Osingunwa, the company recognised trade partners as part of its family.

“We have and continue to invest significantly in ensuring the relationship remains mutually beneficial. From scholarships and health packages to tricycles, logistics trucks, and high-end electronics, Mouka has always gone beyond business to reward loyalty,” he said.

He further stated: “Following the success of our previous reward trips to Dubai, United Kingdom, Marrakech and Casablanca, we responded to popular demand by organising another unforgettable experience in Cape Town. It was a time for our partners to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“As we always say at Mouka, good rest is required to safeguard one’s well-being, and what better way to embody this philosophy than a trip to Cape Town?”

Mouka’s Trade Marketing Manager, Mr Debo Adenola, shared highlights from the recently concluded trip.

He said that the itinerary for the trip was carefully curated to blend relaxation with cultural immersion, noting that the business partners enjoyed a guided city tour and scenic views from the iconic Table Mountain, a thrilling wildlife safari at the Aquila Private Game Reserve, visits to historic and cultural landmarks, shopping at popular malls, and visits to waterfronts.

The experience left a deep impression on the participants, many of whom shared heartfelt testimonies of their journey with Mouka.

Mrs Folasade Wilhelm, a Mouka exclusive distributor trading as Abisoye Stores in Abeokuta, has been with Mouka for over 35 years.

“Trading with Mouka has been one of the most rewarding decisions of my life,” she said. “From my profits, I’ve sent my children to study abroad, built houses, and travelled the world.

“I deeply appreciate Mouka’s unwavering support and pray for their continued success.”

Miss Jescil Oyebueke of Bed City Ventures in Port Harcourt described the trip as “simply amazing,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to explore the beauty of Cape Town with fellow partners.

Florence Abimbola of Deyele Enterprise, Lagos, broke into song and dance when she shared her appreciation: “I have decided to be with Mouka, and there is no turning back. They have been so good to me.”

From Jalingo, Mr Chinedu Onwunere of Edu Intercontinental recounted his rewarding 15-year journey with Mouka, reflecting on past trips to Morocco and expressing optimism about future business growth. He stated, “With Mouka, I know I’m on the path to becoming a billionaire.”

Mr Chibuzo Okpala of Buzned in Asaba, who has traded with Mouka for over 13 years, emphasised, “Mouka is responsible for 70% of what I’ve achieved in life. They treat us like family and help us build businesses to pass on to our children.”

In Owerri, Mr Emmanuel Okwubasi of GoldOak Building shared his aspiration to create a lasting business legacy with Mouka and encouraged others to join the network of exclusive distributors.

Reflecting on the impact of the promotion, Mouka’s COO, Mr Osingunwa, noted that the initiative had met its objectives.

“Our trade partners have shown renewed enthusiasm and commitment to Mouka’s growth trajectory. We’re proud of the results and excited about the future,” he said.

He also invited aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners to be a part of Mouka’s winning team. “Join Mouka and experience a rewarding relationship built on trust, partnership, and shared success,” he said.

