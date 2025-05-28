Role of women in today’s society is multifaceted, evolving —Temilade Adekanmbi

Temilade Adekanmbi is an entrepreneur and humanitarian advocate whose passion to make a difference made her the chairperson of Survivor Empowerment and Counselling Centre, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to finding solution to the yearnings of the less privileged, youth, orphan and aged people in the society. She speaks with ADEOLA OJO, on right orientation for youths and the role of women society among other issues.

How can women drive change in the society?

There are so many ways in which women can drive positive change in society. Some key ways include getting involved in politics and leadership roles to influence policy and decision-making. Women’s representation in government is still below parity in many countries, so women running for office and taking on leadership positions can make a big difference, advocating for gender equality, women’s rights, and ending discrimination against women. This can involve activism, volunteering, supporting relevant organizations, or simply being a vocal advocate in one’s own community.

Also, pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields like STEM, business and technology; this helps break down gender stereotypes and expands opportunities for women, supporting and uplifting other women through mentorship, networking, and creating opportunities; women empowering other women is a powerful force for change.

In addition, using one’s voice, talents, and platform to shine a light on important women’s issues and challenge the status quo, leading by example and embodying the changes they wish to see–whether that’s in family, work, community, or society at large. The key is for women to get involved, speak up, and leverage their skills, influence, and unique perspectives to shape a more equitable and inclusive world. Small actions can create meaningful ripple effects.

What do you consider the role of women in today’s society?

The role of women in today’s society is multifaceted and continually evolving. Women participate in all sectors, including politics, business, education, science, technology and the arts.

You think there are many vulnerable women, what influenced this belief?

I have met and had engagement with lots of women. I have been doing a lot and I intend to continue to provide comprehensive counseling and support services by offering free or low-cost counseling, support groups and trauma-informed care to help survivors of violence, abuse and exploitation heal and regain their sense of power and autonomy. We advocate for policy changes; work to influence local and national policies to strengthen legal protections, improve access to services, and address the root causes of gender-based violence and vulnerability, raise awareness and challenge social norms, conduct public education campaigns to challenge harmful gender stereotypes, promote healthy relationships and de-stigmatise issues like domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.

Also, we build economic empowerment programs by providing vocational training, job placement assistance, financial literacy education and entrepreneurship support to help vulnerable women achieve economic independence, offer safe housing and shelter, establish or partner with shelters that provide temporary housing, food and other basic necessities for women and children fleeing abusive situations, collaborate with other organisations to create a robust, holistic support system for vulnerable women and amplify the voices of survivors by providing platforms for survivors to share their stories and perspectives and ensure their experiences inform the design and delivery of all programs and services.

How do you manage this?

The key is to take a multi-faceted, trauma-informed approach that addresses the diverse needs and challenges facing vulnerable women in your community. Empowering and supporting these women can significantly improve their quality of life and create a more just, equitable society.

As an organisation that focuses on women, how did you get into the “securing the future” initiative?

You know that anything that has to do with women carries along so many other areas, moreover we are dedicated to providing a better society through counseling and orientation, so in view of catching them young, we have decided to go round schools to encourage, counseling the youth against the social influences and peer group pressure that can affect the future of our youth, this will enable them to know how to navigate through life, then it make them have a sense of belonging and responsibility as the future leaders; through that we can have a better society.

What role do individuals have to play to create a better society?

Individuals play a crucial role in creating a better society by practicing empathy, promoting inclusivity, and engaging in civic responsibilities. This involves respecting diverse perspectives, supporting social justice initiatives, participating in community service, and advocating for sustainable practices. Personal accountability, continuous learning and fostering positive interactions also contribute significantly to societal improvement.

You are known for taking up cases of the less privileged and downtrodden, what is your motivation?

Helping the less privileged is vital to strengthening the society, we raise the entire community as we provide support and a helping hand to those less fortunate than us. Helping them leads to a better life for themselves and their community later on in life.

How easy and affordable is the fight for justice?

It’s not really easy because of the kind of society we find ourselves, but with God all things are possible, meanwhile, we are only trying our best, most especially because we do things within our capacity.

What challenges do you face?

We face interconnected challenges, most serious issues faced so far were funding, lack of productive resources to ensure sustainable livelihoods, accessing services and social discrimination to mention a few.

