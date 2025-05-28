Gov Bala restates commitment to strengthen Bauchi fire service operations

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has restated commitment to strengthen the operations of the Bauchi fire service to prevent and fight fire outbreaks and other emergencies.

The Governor who was represented by deputy governor, Rt Hon Mohammed Auwal Jatau, stated this while addressing the 2025 edition of the Annual National Conference of Fire Chiefs and Directors, held at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s Office in Bauchi on Tuesday, which is a forum for comparing notes and sharing of experience and knowledge by participants.

The Governor said, “There is therefore the need to strengthen the capacity of our fire fighters and boost their morale for the effective and efficient discharge of their duties.

“This would greatly improve efficiency and effectiveness by the operatives of the fire service at both federal and state levels. I would therefore like to appeal to all participants to use this conference to enhance the proficiency in the discharge of their duties as fire fighters.

“I would like to use this occasion to inform you about the determination of the Bauchi state government to strengthen the state fire service. To this end, we have created additional 10 fire sub-stations across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The state government has also strengthened fire safety regulations through the enactment and enforcement of laws that promote fire safety standards in buildings, markets, and other public spaces.

“We have also created an enabling environment for advance training, repair of firefighting trucks, recruitment, and renovation of recreation room at the headquarters of the state fire service directorate to a global standard in order to enable it to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.

“I am also pleased to inform you that our government has increased the allowances of personnel of the fire service directorate in order to motivate and encourage them to perform their duty more diligently.

“As chiefs and directors of fire service, I would like to appeal to participants at this conference to impart the knowledge they would gain during the conference to their subordinates when they get to their various places of work.

He then appealed to all the participants to collectively work towards a fire-safe Nigeria. let us work together to prevent fire outbreak, protect lives, and promote a culture of fire safety awareness.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Yakubu Wanka appreciated the state government for hosting the conference.

She called for synergy and collaboration among the stakeholders in order to achieve the desired objectives stressing that fighting fire and other disasters requires inter-agencies collaboration.

The commissioner assures that the Ministry will continue to respond to emergencies and mitigate disasters anytime such arises.

On her part, the chairperson, Association of States Fire Service Chiefs and Directors, Mrs Margaret A. Adeseye explained that the annual national conference of the fire service chiefs and directors was aimed at improving efficiency and effectiveness of the operatives both at the federal and states levels through sharing of experience and knowledge.

She assured that efforts will be geared towards minimal delays in response to emergencies calling on governments at all levels to rise to the occasion by equipping the fire service department for effective operations.

Adeseye then commended the Bauchi State Government for agreeing to host the conference even at a short notice saying, “perhaps, this is the best organised since we started the annual meeting.”

