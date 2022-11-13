You and other celebrities wear fake clothes, flaunt fake lifestyle, fans blast Eriata Ese

Actress Eriata Ese drew the ire of social media folks and a section of her fans today when she said social media vendors are fond of selling fake replica of some of her expensive outfits.

The light-skinned actress in a post shared on her Instagram account attacked online clothes and accessory vendors, saying they should sell what they advertise on their pages and not stop parading expensive outfits they see on celebrities only to sell its replica.

According to her, “Nothing annoys me more than seeing someone rocking expensive outfits worth millions, then you now see the picture on a vendor’s page for 20k or 55k without acknowledging that picture is original and what they are selling is the replica.”

Her outburst didn’t sit down well with many on Instagram as they came for her, saying she and other celebrities buy fake outfits but claim they are originals and expensive.

One fan even attempted to school Ese, saying” there is nothing like original or fake outfits rather low quality and high quality. So choose the one you can afford and buy and stop spewing lies.”

A large number of people who dropped comments on her post submitted that many Nigerian celebrities wear fake outfits but they will never own up to it but blame it on their vendors.

The actress however would not back down on her words as she further said “It is highly insulting and downgrading to the person in the picture who wore an expensive clothe. Fashion vendors should stop that nonsense; post your actual picture or look for someone to model your replica for you, “she added.

