I’m comfortable playing challenging roles —Olusegun Taiwo

Rising movie maker and actor, Olusegun Taiwo, wants to tell stories and produce movies that reveal the true nature of people and the vanity of life. With more than four movies to his name, Taiwo says he has more to offer his growing fans within and outside the country. In this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, he speaks about his acting journey and what he intends to achieve with his new flick, Iwe Odu.

How did you find your way into the movie industry?

I joined a theatre group while I was in Federal Polytechnic called Treasure Theatre Group (TTG).The journey started when I visited a place called ‘Aristotles’ on my way to study for an exam in 2007/2008. I saw the TTG team rehearsing and the director was frustrated with the actors he was trying to correct. Looking at them I could easily understand what the director was saying and there was this special way I got attached to what they were doing. I left there and went to an empty room and started following the instructions of the director. I felt this internal joy and sort to meet the director. I went back to the director (Sylvester) luckily for me he speaks Yoruba fluently and I told him I was interested in joining the team. From there I started acting and became popular in school till I graduated in 2010. After graduation, I relocated to Lagos and decided to go to a film school to harness my skills. After a while, I was introduced to Alhaji Jimlat, a music promoter/marketer who introduced me Honourable Bayo Jimoh who became my boss. Honourable Jimoh is a versatile film producer who also had a film academy called Big Boss Production in Abeokuta. I was with academy for five years and later came back to Lagos to find my bearing as an independent film producer.

Your acting debut was few years ago, has it changed anything about your personality?

I’d say not a lot has changed about my personality. I am still funny, jovial and very accommodating. But now I’ve become conscious of my environment and people as a result of couple of thing that has happened to me. I lost my father couple of years ago and I’m sure if he were to be alive he’d have kicked against the idea of being an actor but my mum has and support my passion. But for extended family, I heard a lot of ‘you must be jobless to be thinking of acting.’ which didn’t even get close to affecting me.

How did you feel when you produced your first movie and what does it mean to you?

The feeling was surreal I was in tears especially with the acceptance that came with it from different part of the world. It was my first production and I put everything on the line from sourcing the funds to crew to post production to make it a success. In fact, I had to dispose my property to raise extra funds. Anjonu Omo starred the likes of Odunlade Adekola, Mr Macaroni, Kelvin Ikeduba, Biola Adebayo and was directed by Sharadeen Olabode.

Which role do you find more comfortable acting?

I mean being an actor means you have to be versatile. All roles are comfortable and challenging. Sticking to one might make you become redundant. I am open to different roles; that’s what makes you a confident and versatile actor.

Do you think Nollywood is competing well with other movie industries of the world?

I think we have a forte which lies in our culture and dynamism. We are moving up the ladder which is worth celebrating. I think we are doing well and we will keep doing well.

What inspires you as a filmmaker?

My environment, society, history, personal stories of counterparts and loved ones all come to play for me; I am inspired by the effects of these things I listed.

Which actors do you look forward to working with and why?





Within Nigeria, that would be Jim Iyke. Outside Nigeria, I would say Kevin Hart.

What is your opinion on sex for role in the film making industry?

It is not something you can generalise; it’s a personal experience but I strongly support people’s opinion of their lives but I will never support sex for role at all.

You are set to release your new movie soon; tell us more about it?

The movie title is Iwe Odu and was directed by Olabode. I wouldn’t like to expose a lot about the story but it was a production I was almost torn apart and stretched beyond imagination. The production questions a lot about life, people, resources, vanity and sustainability. It featured Odunlade, Chatta, Peter’s Ijagbemi, Mr Latin, Yomi Olorunlolaye, Sunday Jatto, and many more.

