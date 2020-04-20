Modion Communications clinches two SABRE Awards

Two campaigns from one of the nation’s Public Relations and Marketing Communications Solutions-providing agencies, Modion Communications, have won the SABRE Awards, Africa’s most coveted prize in Public Relations.

The agency joins 16 (Sixteen) other PR agencies across Africa awarded 35 Diamond and Gold trophies in the 2020 African SABRE Awards competition.

Provoke Media which manages the Sabre Awards, in partnership with the African Public Relations Association (APRA) said it received 150 entries from agencies across Africa.

Modion Communications’ 2019 gripping teaser activation for Leadway Assurance, tagged #SeeFinish, was adjudged the winner for The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building.

This category featured competitive entries from Nigeria’s LSF| PR’s Darling X LFW19 campaign and Ogilvy Africa’s Wings To Fly campaign for Equity Group PLC of Kenya, both of which received the Sabre Certificate of Excellence.

The 2019 multi-layer crisis management strategy for Gokada, Nigeria’s leading mobility firm, tagged #Gokada2.0, was the agency’s second entry that emerged winner of the Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management Category, beating leading agencies from Kenya and Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of Modion Communications, Odion Aleobua described the awards as a reward for the creative ingenuity of the agency’s young and vibrant team.

“I am proud to receive the news of the Sabre Awards, Africa’s most respected prize for public relations performance. It is even more satisfying that in our first attempt at contesting at the Sabre Awards, all our two entries, of the 150 entries submitted across Africa, topped their respective categories. Both incredible outcomes are an indication of our superior strategic and creative capabilities,” he stated.

Aleobua added that in just five years of existence, the agency was already on its way to actualizing its vision of African dominance.

The President of African Public Relations Association (APRA), Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, described the Sabre Awards Africa, as in line with one of the association’s cardinal goals of mainstreaming Africa into global public relations practice and reckoning.

“By our arrangement, winning entries from Africa automatically qualify for the SABRE Awards Europe. So there is still the possibility of even more glory on the way,” the APRA boss added.

Chairman of the SABRE, Paul Holmes jury said: “The theme of ‘Africa Rising’ has come to the fore in recent years, and nowhere is it truer than in the public relations world, where the quantity of work has been increasing, and the quality has been improving for the past few years. What we saw this year was an encouraging blend of winning campaigns by multinationals and local agencies, not only in South Africa, but across the region,” he stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

