Mob set ablaze two suspected Okada thieves in Ibadan

Two suspected thieves were set ablaze by some mob around Ijokodo WAEC junction, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Thursday, for allegedly snatching a motorcycle.

The incident was said to have occurred at 6:45 am, as some enraged mob swooped on the suspected thieves almost opposite Cheshire Orphanage home, along the Sango-Eleyele expressway where they were lynched.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Dada Baloga told the Tribune Online that “the criminals snatched a motorcycle at Ologuneru area of Ido Local Government early in the morning.”

According to him, “this morning we heard that two boys stole a motorcycle and snatched a bag containing an unspecified amount of money around Ologuneru. Some people attacked the boys at Ologuneru, but policemen rescued them.

“By the time some people following them on commercial motorcycles beat and stripped the duo naked around WAEC junction, the policemen that earlier rescued them at the spot of the crime in Ologuneru decided to vacate the scene, thus leaving them at the mercy of the mob.





“Part of the people following them from Ologuneru and some Okada riders overpowered them (suspects) here and were interrogated. They confessed that they came from Agodi Gate area, specialising in stealing motorcycles.

“After they became very weak following the severe beating, the Okada riders scooped petrol from their tanks and used it to burn them. We called the police immediately to save the situation, but there was no response.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident, saying he would send more details to our correspondent.