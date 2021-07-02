Militia kills another 2 in Plateau

The rampaging militia in Plateau State has killed two natives of Tamborong village of Irigwe under Ganawuri of Riyom local government area of the state.

According to Mr John Giwa, the youth leader of the village, three persons identified as Sunday Dogo, Joshua Usman and one person were returning from Ganawuri market when they were ambushed by the militia adding that the two of them died on the spot while the third person escaped with gunshots wound.

The youth leader who commended the swift response of Operation Safe Haven’s added that their arrival at the nick of time prevented the marauders from launching full-scale attacks on the entire community.

He appealed that the herdsmen be restrained from open grazing as it has over time, been abused by continuous mischievous grazing and terror attacks on innocent native villages and communities in Plateau State and beyond.