Southern governors to meet in Lagos on Monday

Southern governors will on Monday converge in Lagos for a meeting, following the recent one held last May 11, 2021, in Asaba, the Delta State capital, which focus was on recent happenings in the polity and security concerns in the country and particularly in their domain.

Tribune Online gathered that the planned meeting, which is to be hosted by the Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will take place at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, with all the 17 governors in the region expected to attend.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed that the parley would discuss issues relating to Insecurity, True Federalism, Open Grazing, State Police, restructuring, food security, among others.

Besides, it was learnt that the meeting is expected to discuss the gains of the last meeting and the next move to make.

It would be recalled that the governors, at the last meeting which was hosted by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and attended by 15 of the 17 Southern governors, arrived at a 12-point resolution which included the banning of Open Grazing of cattle in all the states.

They also agreed that the progress of the nation required that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of State Police, even as they called for the review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments as well as the creation of other institutions which legitimately advance commitment to the practice of true federalism.

