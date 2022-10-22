Being a polyglot has helped my music a lot —Elnana of Africa

Elfreda Moradeyo, popularly known as Elnana of Afrika, is one of the Nigerian female musicians that have projected Nigeria positively to the world with her brand. The CEEDEE Music World artiste is back to explore more of her talent in her fatherland. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, she speaks about her experience as an actress-turned-musician and her new project.

You just completed a work entitled “Gratitude” which had a touch of the three major Nigerian languages, Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba. What brought about this concept?

Yes, I’m conversant with those languages, especially the introduction of the song, which is Hausa. I grew up in the north. I was born in the north. My father is from Ile-Ife, Osun State, while my mum was from Kogi State partly and then we grew up in the north. I am not sure if my grandfather was born in the United Kingdom or Nigeria, but we know that when he came to Nigeria, he settled in Zaria. So, maybe my dad was born in the north too, I don’t know, but anyway, we found ourselves in the north. We were not really conversant with the west. So, we grew up in a Yoruba family, but in the north, Zaria, Kaduna, and Jos.

So, I speak Hausa fluently. I can sing easier in Hausa than in Yoruba, you know, because he was when we grew up, apart from speaking Yoruba at home even in the north, but the Hausa language dominates. So, I polished my Yoruba better when I came to Ibadan and for the Igbo language, I learned that from my Igbo friends. I have always loved the Igbo; my daughter is Igbo. In this particular song, I thought that it would be nice to reach everybody, though you know we have diverse ethnicity and languages in Nigeria. I concentrated on the three major languages that everybody could identify with; which is an umbrella language. I am grateful to God that the concept worked out. I can also speak French too. I lived in Ghana too, and I understand their language a little bit too.

How has the music world experience been?

It has been a serious experience because the industry is full of expectations as well as challenging. Becoming a star is not an easy task. Sometimes your calculations might not be right, except for the passion that can only give one the drive. A lot of people have given up in the industry, especially when it comes to women, even the ones that are supposedly out there struggle. Sometimes, I look at the chart and I feel somehow. I only feature on some male-dominated shows because of personnel affiliation. So, it has been very tough, especially, when you have your own you have your mind, idea, or concept of what you want to see about yourself, and this makes it tougher. I realised that there are easier ways to be a successful female musician and that some brands and management want you to go, but I cannot do all that again.

Yes, I fulfilled all righteousness in the movie industry. I did everything expected from an actress, but it got to a point when I came to music I had to tell myself that there must be something different. I have had a lot of experiences in life that even thinking about it is a film on its own, but it happened to me in the real sense, many good and bad things.

Why did you dump acting for music?

It was borne out of passion, I am a versatile person and I felt I have had enough of acting and that I have a lot to deliver in the music world. So, I ventured into music and the experience has been awesome. My exposure beyond the shores of the country has greatly helped me too. I started with the reggae genre of music, and I chose reggae then because it was almost only reggae then that you could do conscious music, apart from Afro Beat with Fela. It is a genre of music that allows talking about Africa and what is wrong as well as things happening among women, education, etc. It is only reggae that provided that platform. So, I decided to do reggae and dancehall. I was told to leave all that preaching and submit myself to be marketed as the number one and also Nigeria’s Beyonce. But because I have a vision and with the fact that I have been able to stick to that path, though it might take a long time, we are getting there. That is why I am expressing my gratitude to God with the new song “Grateful”.

Are you also from the school of thought that the industry is not favourable to women?

I’m not just going to target that the industry is not favourable to women. It is, but it is the system, the Nigerian system, not the industry alone. They don’t easily give women a chance. So, it affects every aspect. That was why I said that I’m not going to throw straight to the music industry, it is everywhere. You know, women always have to fight harder for themselves, and the music industry is not different except you have someone who is a very serious backbone that is ready to pump in money for the artistes and that is what it is.

You have proved to be a flexible entertainer, what is the secret behind the energy?

In life, you must be versatile. That is the only thing that keeps you afloat. Sometimes they say you need to create a niche for yourself so that they know where you are coming from. Fine, we started with reggae dancehall, and afro, though I still do that, it is not that I’ve switched to the gospel. No, I’m not your contemporary gospel artiste. I just did a couple of gospel songs in my upcoming album. At some point, I told myself how do I make what I do more African having had exposure abroad? For me, I see that for you to be respected and to be a king in another man’s land, you already need to be a king in your terrene. Already they think I’m Jamaican, but I am not; I’m African. I’m a Nigerian. How can people understand me better? How do I do this? That was why I inculcated some indigenous languages and indigenous instruments. I started with my favourite instrument, Shuntu from the northern part of Nigeria. I play different types of African drums and other instruments. So, that was how the switch came. It was inspirational and spiritual. When I returned to the country, I met with Mr. Clement Ige, who is the CEO of CEEDEE Music World and we decided to work together.

How has your exposure helped your career?





I have attended and performed at various festivals. I have met with different kinds of African artistes from different places in Africa and they have their indigenous instruments. This always struck me, so it took me back to my growing up in the north, when we go to watch plays in Congo and Zamaru and even in my school then, Tego School then and the main instrument then was Shantu. I remember that even as a young girl, we used to play those things and do dramas. I thought to myself, what if I infuse it into music? Because this is unique; It is something that comes naturally to me already because I started playing it as a child even for the drums.

Why have you come home at this time?

They said charity begins at home. I’ve been here and there. It has been so frustrating here. Before I left it, was as if nothing was working. You work so much. You pay people and you will never get your materials. Is it personal sabotage? So, I thought to myself, why are you here? Apart from living abroad, I went to Ghana; did my things and I got a very big profile. I got noticed and I had to return when the demand is becoming too much. I am also here to encourage the young ones too. Mind you, Nigeria’s music industry remains the number one, but Ghana provides the platform to perform real music.

How do you see yourself when referred to as Elana of Africa?

I feel very good because that is what I represent. Everything about me is Africa. I am always proud to speak well about Africa when I am out of the continent of Africa even though when it is not palatable. I cannot hide projecting Africa to the world.

The concept of African is not only reflected in your music, it is also reflected in your dressings. Is this too deliberate?

I’m very happy and proud to tell you that I have many disciples. I am influenced by the grace of God, and I have influenced many people. Firstly, with the hair, a lot of people, a lot of women now find it very comfortable to wear natural hair, especially the locks. Though, I’ve got some friends that condemn me with my natural hair, claiming it is demonic and I wonder which hair will be demonic between natural hair and attached hairs. I see a lot of women now do this. Now the way to go is natural. Though, I have been there. I have been through a lot of things in my early life, and it changes my perception of life. Black is beautiful.

So, how has life been treating you as a musician?

I’ll say I’m grateful. Yes, I’m grateful because I’ve seen a lot of people fall by the wayside and supposedly strong people get amazed by my life. It’s not easy. It’s crazy. We’ve seen so many things. The music journey is a serious thing, especially with the fact that I was once an actor. I am so confident I to deliver a lot in the music industry. There are lots of projects and the new album which be launched very soon is part of it. CEEDEE Music World has also discovered my potential to rule the scene.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE