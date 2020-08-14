Meet your artiste, Coldkiss

Adisa Habib Dolapo, musically known as Coldkiss (a.k.a EmiIka), is a young talented up and coming rap/hip-hop artiste. His versatility shines with the way he combines Yoruba, English and pidgin dialect rap lyrics alongside choruses to make his sound unique.

The fourth child in a family of seven children and a native of Ibadan, he traces his roots to the visitors from Kwara State, Ilorin, who came to establish themselves in Ibadan. His father is a civil servant while his mother is a trader. Coldkiss spent his early years in Ibadan and can be considered as one of Ibadan’s fast-rising young acts.

He attended Shalom High School, Oke Bola, after which he obtained OND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan. As a child, Coldkiss always had a strong passion for good music regardless of its genre or category and he started his music career officially in 2017.

Coldkiss has dropped a couple of songs like his popular track, ‘Rich and Famous’ and is currently recording his EP.

As a person, music for him always transcends good beats, lyrical content and rhymes. He sees music as a way of life and universal culture.

