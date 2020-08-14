Top animation channel, DreamWorks, launches on StarTimes

The affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes and NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) have announced the launch of DreamWorks, a 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment exclusive to StarTimes.

DreamWorks joins other kids’ favourites like Toonami, Cbeebies, Nickelodeon, ST Kids and Jimjam, among others showing at the most affordable and flexible subscription rates in the pay-TV market, and making StarTimes the heart of entertainment for children.

The DreamWorks channel, available from 3 August, brings the best in animated TV series to viewers.

DreamWorks offers quality animation and storytelling, taking viewers on fantastical adventures as they come face to face with more dragons than anyone has ever imagined in Dragons: Race To The Edge; whilst over in Madagascar, the party continues with the world-famous dancing lemur, in ‘All Hail King Julien’.

To celebrate DreamWorks channel’s launch in Africa, StarTimes is offering customer the opportunity to test their knowledge of DreamWorks TV shows. Between August 11 and August 15, StarTimes will post three questions on its Facebook page every day. Two lucky winners will be selected on a daily basis and will be rewarded with one week of StarTimes ON VIP access.

Younger viewers can look forward to a world of giant creatures that are ‘half dinosaur, half construction vehicle in Dinotrux and follow Noddy and his friends as they solve cases in Toy Land, in Noddy Toyland Detective! Meanwhile, young viewers can get ready to roar with Raa Raa The Noisy Lion, cub and his friends in the Jingly Jangly Jungle.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Lee Raftery, Managing Director, NBC Universal International Networks, EMEA commented: “Collaborating with StarTimes on bringing DreamWorks channel’s award-winning shows and beloved characters to Sub-Saharan Africa is a key milestone for our business. We look forward to bringing young viewers the DreamWorks experience, with its compelling slate of adventurous and imaginative animated series, all in one family destination.”

Lily Meng, head of StarTimes Media Division, said, “We are excited to bring DreamWorks to Africa. This launch demonstrates our continuous commitment to providing premium content to African families. And it comes at a very timely moment, while most kids and parents are staying home.”

