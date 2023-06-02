Following the announcement of subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, fuel now costs between N550 to N680 per litre in Abia.

This development has adversely affected the cost of transportation by over 100% in the State as short distances and intra state fare hiked from between 50% to 150%. internal transport fares in Aba and Umuahia rose from N100 to N150 and N200.

Umuahia to Ikwuano that cost N200 is now N400, while further into the hinterland that cost N400 now cost N1000, while Abia State University, Uturu to Umuahia has risen from N1500 to N1500 and Uturu to Aba is now N5000 from N3000.

Umuahia to Ohafia is now N2500 from NN1200, Umuahia to Owerri is N3000 from N1500.

On inter state transport, Umuahia to Onitsha is now N4000 from N3500 and Umuahia to Enugu is as above.

From Umuahia to Calabar and Ikot Ekpene is N3500 and N2000 respectively, while from Umuahia to Lagos and Abuja is now N15000 and N16000, having been N13000 and N14000 earlier respectively.

Investigation reveals that the prices of food commodities have already started rising.

No filling station owner was willing to talk on why they decided to increase fuel prices overnight.

Queues were seen at many filling stations across the state, while there is restriction of movement by people.

