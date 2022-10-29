Managing diabetes without drugs

Ask the Doctor
By With Dr. Wale Okediran
I want to know if it is possible to manage Diabetes without Drugs?

Lucas (by SMS)

 

This will depend on the level of the severity of your Diabetes. While some people with very mild type of diabetes can do without drugs, others with severe cases may need some medications under their doctor’s supervision. Management of diabetes include blood glucose control, through a combination of diet, physical activity and, if necessary, medication.  On the matter of diet, a diabetic should be cautious of what to eat especially avoiding soft drinks, sugary fruits as well as large portions of carbohydrates laden meals. A diabetic must obey his/her doctor’s recommendations for living with diabetes, eat healthily, exercise and if possible, use medications.

 

