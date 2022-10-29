Do you need drugs for menopause?

I recently discovered that I am in my menopause period. Apart from occasional hot flushes, I feel very healthy. I want to know if I still need to take some medications.

Abigail (by E Mail)

Although not every woman that enters the menopausal age have significant symptoms, it is advisable for women in this age group to seek medical check- up once they have any serious menopausal problems. Some of these problems include anxiety, physical and mental exhaustion, sleep problem, irritability, Joint and muscular discomfort as well as heart problems. The most classical symptom of menopause is hot flushes. The changes in levels of estrogens and progesterone in the body are what’s responsible for these developments. Some natural ways of tackling the problems includes aerobic exercises, going for walks as well as dancing and swimming exercises. If these do not work, then medications under doctors’ instructions should be considered.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE