US security alert: DSS calls for calm, vigilance

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday night urged the members of the public to remain calm and be vigilant over the security advisory alert issued by the US Embassy to its citizens over possible terror attacks in the country, especially in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22.

“The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them

“Meanwhile, the service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”

