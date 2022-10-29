Is low sperm count curable?

My brother who has been trying to have a child recently came back with his Laboratory result that indicated he has a low sperm count. Kindly let me know if this condition is curable as my brother is very unhappy about his situation.

Kingsley (by SMS)

Fertility experts have urged men battling with low sperm count to seek proper medical intervention, noting that the condition is curable with appropriate medical treatment. The experts, however, noted that the treatment of the condition is dependent on the underlying cause, stressing that unknown to many people, most cases of low sperm count usually have an underlying cause. Infection is the commonest cause of low sperm count while testicular failure is another cause. The condition occurs when the testes fail in their duties to produce the male hormone called testosterone which makes men develop muscles and appear masculine and produce sperm which is used to fertilise a woman’s eggs. For a man to be considered to have normal semen, the World Health Organisation’s criteria state that such a man must produce 15 million spermatozoa per millimetre of ejaculated volume or 39 million in the entire sample. Although having a low sperm count can make it more difficult to conceive naturally, successful pregnancies can still occur with a low sperm count.

