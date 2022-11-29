Majma’ Lagos Academy will correct wrong perception about Shariah laws — Don

A former dean, Faculty of Education, Sokoto State University, Dr Saheed Rufai, has said the Majma’ Lagos, a training and research institute on Western and Arabic Education and Sciences, would to a great extent, correct the impression of some people in the country that Shariah Laws are evil.

He gave this assurance at a news conference on Monday, in Lagos, to announce the graduation ceremony of the first set of the academy that is scheduled for this Saturday.

According to him, many people particularly in the Southern part of the country believe that anything Shariah Law is about killing and this is not true.

The don, who is the convener and secretary-general of Majma’ Lagos academy explained that the academy is all out to equip Islamic scholars, translators, teachers and counsellors with the right knowledge and skills not only in Arabic and Shariah studies but also in other disciplines that would make them do well in their chosen fields and also contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

He said the innovative institute which started in 2008 and set to graduate the first set of 10 students was committed to Islamic training and empowerment while partnering with both local and international scholars and schools to share knowledge as well as putting Arabic in proper perspectives in the country.

He said the evidence-based intervention would be engaging scholars and graduating students at a symposium ahead of graduation with the theme: “Emerging concerns over Arabic language, economic development and Islamic jurisprudence.”

He listed Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadiri Hamzat; former Lagos Commissioner for Environment, Dr Muiz Banire; former vice-chancellor, University of Algiers, Algeria, Dr Khamisi Hamidi among personalities to grace the graduation ceremony.

He said while some students would graduate with certificates and diplomas, others would graduate with postgraduate diplomas in Arabic and Shariah studies.





In his own remark, Professor Lukumon Adeoti who is the Chairman of the graduation planning committee re-emphasised that the Majma’ Lagos academy is designed to become a leading world-class development-focussed training and research institute that will equip its products or participants with knowledge, skills and values that can earn them a central place in the Islamic tradition and Western heritage.

He pointed out that the convener of the academy is passionate about the school with conviction that it would project Islamic religion and impact the society positively.