Jaiz Bank relocates head office to own building

Jaiz Bank Plc, the leading non-interest bank in Nigeria has relocated its Head Office to its own building, Jaiz Bank House, Abuja.

The movement is coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Bank, which commenced operations in 2012, with three branches in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna. The Bank currently has 46 branches across Nigeria.

The new Head Office, which is located at Plot 1073 J.S Tarka Street, Area 3, Garki, Abuja, is expected to provide the Bank with more visibility, enlarged space and an enhanced capacity to deliver excellent service to its stakeholders.

The Management said it is thankful to its esteemed customers and shareholders who have continued to support the Bank all along and appreciates the hardworking staff for their dedication to duty.

In the non-interest banking space in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank controls over 62 percent of assets, which is supported by a robust gross income of N23.74 billion as at end of September 2022 from N18.78 billion at the end of September 2021, representing 26.34 percent increment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Area Office In Ebonyi Set Ablaze, PVCs, Ballot Boxes Burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack…

Governor Adeleke Makes First Appointments, Names SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government…

“Restructured Or Repainted,” New Naira Notes Will Replace Old Ones, Emefiele Insists

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has insisted that it does not matter how Nigerians describe the newly redesigned naira notes…

8 Signs You Need Glasses

The eye is the light of the body, when the eye goes bad the whole body is thrown into utter darkness. The question of who needs glasses is one that has been on for a long time…





MONDAY LINES: For 133 Million Poor Nigerians

The National Bureau of Statistics in January 2012 released its ‘Nigeria Poverty Profile 2010’ report which contained data covering the previous 30 years. It showed that 17.1 million Nigerians were in poverty in 1980…