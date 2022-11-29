6 ways to stay fit during pregnancy

Staying active and eating healthy during pregnancy isn’t always a smooth journey. First-trimester fatigue and morning sickness, along with ailments that come later, like back pain, make it difficult to work out and opt for healthy choices.

Yet it’s known that maintaining healthy pregnancy habits has many benefits. It can make for easier labour, help you lose postpartum weight faster, and give you more energy throughout your pregnancy.

Without a doubt, staying healthy during pregnancy requires extra discipline. According to Jenna Jonaitis on Healthline, these are six ways to keep yourself energised and active during pregnancy.

1. Examine your diet to understand your cravings

Yes, pregnancy cravings are real. While cravings can’t always be explained, we can look to the nutrients our bodies might be needing. Your diet should include several minerals and nutrients, namely calcium, iron, and folate, to ensure you and your baby get what you need,

2. Ease your mind for better sleep

From worrying about something going wrong to wondering if you’ll be a good parent, pregnancy can be an emotional rollercoaster. Establishing a relaxing routine before bed allows you to find mental and emotional peace. This ensures that both you and your baby get the recharge you need.

3. Make yourself move every day

While most exercises are safe, especially those you did before becoming pregnant, there are a few types of workouts you should steer clear of.

Any activity where you risk falling, like rock climbing or skiing, should be avoided. You should also be wary of high altitudes and any exercise that is done while lying flat on your back. As a general exercise rule, listen to your body and remember that you’re working out to stay healthy, not break any records.

4. Limit your sugar

Increased sugar consumption harms your child’s memory and intelligence. Limiting sugar for you might mean opting for a brand with less processed ingredients or buying smaller packages instead of wholesale sizes. It’s not about avoiding sugar altogether but creating a more thoughtful snacking routine.

5. Find a water bottle you love

Hydration is essential, especially when you’re pregnant. Water plays an important role in the development of your little one and also helps to form the placenta and the amniotic sac.





Dehydration at any time can cause problems, but during pregnancy, it’s especially important to avoid it.

If you get tired of the plain water taste, add produce for flavour like cucumbers, strawberries, lemons, or lime. Staying hydrated keeps your energy levels up and helps relieve pregnancy symptoms like constipation.

6. Take a break

Being healthy while pregnant doesn’t mean being a superwoman. Listen to your body and be sure to rest when you need it, whether that means taking a nap, lying on the couch with a book, or heading to bed early.

By giving your body a break, you’re ensuring your little nugget continues to grow and that you’re saving up energy for tomorrow’s activities.

