I stopped smoking three weeks ago after 20 years of smoking. Kindly let me know if my lungs will recover from the long effects of smoking.

Caleb (by SMS)

It actually depends on how heavily and for how long you have been smoking. Most likely, if you stopped smoking, your lungs will begin to recover after a certain period of time. It may take a few weeks or even months for you to notice some positive developments. Gradually your lung function will improve.

You may experience the cessation cough phase. It may be accompanied by phlegm, feeling of being sick, and tightness in your chest. Make sure to see a doctor especially if you do not smoke again. You do not need medication but seek advice from a doctor regarding your current health condition.

First of all, you may notice some improvement after three weeks of smoking cessation, it is usually accompanied by some unpleasant feelings.

This is a sign that your lungs are beginning the healing process. Of course, you have to give it some time and extra effort to feel better. This will also depend on how many cigarettes you smoked throughout your life.

Some studies have shown that your lungs regain their health on the cellular level but you may still experience other unpleasant symptoms from being a smoker.