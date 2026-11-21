It is a season of grief for Nigeria’s corporate and social circles as news filtered in about the death of Helen Onasanya, wife of former Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria, Bisi Onasanya. She was aged 64.

Her passing, has cast a pall of sadness over family members, friends and associates, particularly within the banking, business and high-society circles where the Onasanya family is well-known.

For many who encountered the couple over the years, Helen was more than the wife of a prominent banker. She was a familiar face in the social circles that brought together captains of industry, corporate executives, professionals and influential personalities.

Her death has, therefore, come as a painful loss to those who shared in the family’s journey and enjoyed her friendship and companionship.

As condolences begin to make their way to the Onasanya family, friends and associates are reflecting on the memories they shared with the deceased and offering support to her husband and loved ones at this difficult time.

At 64, Helen’s passing represents a life cut short, leaving behind family members and friends who will undoubtedly cherish the moments they spent with her.

For Bisi Onasanya, the loss is deeply personal, as the former First Bank chief mourns the woman with whom he shared years of companionship.