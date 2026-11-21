The recent graduation ceremony of Olori Naomi Silekunola at Elizade University has become a talking point in society circles, following the appearance of her estranged husband, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at the event.

The monarch’s presence, accompanied by members of his entourage, has sparked quiet speculation about the possibility of a thaw in the relationship between the former royal couple. However, there is no official confirmation that the two have reconciled or that Olori Naomi is planning a return to the Ile-Ife palace.

For many who witnessed the occasion, the Ooni’s attendance was a notable gesture, particularly given the public interest that has continued to trail the relationship since their separation. His presence at the ceremony was enough to set tongues wagging, with some observers wondering whether it could signal a new chapter between them.

Olori Naomi, who was once one of the prominent faces of the Ife royal household, shares a son, Prince Tadenikawo, with the monarch. The prince is the Ooni’s first son, a family connection that has kept public interest in the former couple alive.

While the graduation was primarily a celebration of Naomi’s academic achievement, the monarch’s appearance added an unexpected royal dimension to the occasion.

For now, the palace-return narrative remains speculation rather than established fact. Whether the appearance was simply an expression of support for the mother of his son or a sign of warmer relations between the two is a question only time, or an official statement from the parties concerned, may answer.