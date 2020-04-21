Lockdown: Fish farmers beg FG for special movement permit

To curb losses in the fish farming value chain, the Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to grant farmers special movement permit to move fish and its products from various fish farms to areas of need within Nigeria.

CAFFAN National President, Rotimi Oloye, stated recently that due to restriction of movement of persons to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country, its members now have difficulties accessing their farms across the nation.

He noted that the farmers mostly affected were those close to border towns as they are denied passage by security operatives on the roads. He said: “This is adding to cost of production that is already on the high side due to cost of exchange of naira to dollars used in importing more than 70 per cent of our inputs like fish meal, hormones and other additives like lysine, methionine. This situation can make farmers to abandon farming thereby leading to threats of food insecurity. As everyone is well aware, unless properly processed and preserved, fish has a very short shelf-life value.”

He added that the continuous restriction on the movement of fish farmers would eventually affect players in the fish value chain. He said: “The inability of fish farmers to have access to their farms would have a multiplier effect across the fish value chain. Without access to our farms, we won’t be able to purchase fish fingerlings. We won’t also be able to purchase fish feeds, which will have an impact on their sales and the business. Those whom we sell fish to will also not be able to purchase this very important source of protein and nutrient. It could potentially lead to loss of employment while people who have shown interest in investing in the fish farming may lose interest.”

Furthermore, Oloyealso advised the federal government to include processed homegrown catfishto the palliatives being shared to people, emphasisingthat fish and fishery products were nutritional foods because they contained adequate nutrients necessary to boost human body cells and immune system.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma, Recovers From Coronovirus

Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus. Tribune Online recalls that he earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on… Read full story

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 From Lagos • Total hits 627

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno. As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 170 have been discharged with 21 deaths… Read full story

EDITORIAL: IMF’s Prediction On The Nigerian Economy

WHEN, back in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its annual growth forecast for the Nigerian economy and warned starkly that “under current policies, the outlook is challenging,” few commentators or people in Nigerian policy circles paid the international organisational any heed. In the report… Read full article

MONDAY LINES: Lessons From Abba Kyari’s Exit

THERE is a prime place in medical history for Mary Mallon, a career cook for several wealthy families in New York who spread disease and death everywhere she worked. One of such wealthy people was Charles Henry Warren, a banker with a Midas touch who engaged Mallon in his Long Island vacationing home as a cook in… Read full article

Managing Information During Crises

Mismanaging information can bring a company down in normal times. But the destructive propensity of information mismanagement comes in bold relief during a crisis. This is because during a crisis, everything is in a flux; uncertainty rules, abnormality reigns, surprises abound, anxiety holds sway and everyone is on edge… Read full article