45-yr-old India returnee dies of coronavirus in Lagos

Lagos State government said on Tuesday that a 45-year-old Nigerian who returned from India has died of coronavirus-related complications in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this revelation on his Twitter handle.

According to him, the deceased is a 45- year- old Nigerian male who returned from India in January 2020.

The commissioner, however, said no new case of coronavirus was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April 2020.

“One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian male who returned from India in January 2020.

“No new case of #COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April 2020. However, #COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos,” he said.

