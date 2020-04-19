BREAKING: Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, recovers from coronovirus

By Faith Adeoye
Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus.

It can be recalled that Davido earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on March 27.  He made this known via his Twitter handle, on Sunday evening, where he mentioned that Chioma had tested negative twice.

The pop star tweeted, “Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..”

