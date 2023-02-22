Sandra Nwaokolo

As the harmattan haze slowly lifts and the crisp air clears, the Christian world falls into a reverential hush. It’s the beginning of Lent, a time of reflection, sacrifice, and renewal. For 40 days, believers of all backgrounds come together to journey through a time of self-examination, self-denial, and spiritual growth.

Sacrifice lies at the heart of this season, as Christians are called to relinquish something meaningful to them to create space for God in their lives. Yet, this act of sacrifice is more than just giving something up. It is a way for Christians to change their priorities and get closer to God.

But Lent is more than just a time of sacrifice. It is also an opportunity for renewal—a chance to ponder one’s faith and reaffirm one’s commitment to living a satisfying life to God. Believers can deepen their spiritual practice and find new meaning and purpose by praying, thinking, and helping others.

For those new to the season of Lent, participation can be intimidating. But there are numerous ways to engage in this season of sacrifice and renewal. One popular approach is to choose a meaningful sacrifice, such as giving up a favourite food, hobby, or habit. Through this act of self-discipline, believers can demonstrate their commitment to God.

Aside from sacrifice, numerous other ways exist to rekindle one’s faith during Lent. Attending church services, participating in a Bible study group, or volunteering for a charitable cause are just a few examples. These activities can help Christians deepen their spiritual practices and better understand other Christians.

As the season of Lent progresses, challenges and setbacks in one’s spiritual journey may arise. The temptation to break one’s sacrifice or lose focus on one’s spiritual practice can be daunting. But these challenges can also be opportunities for growth and learning. By reflecting on one’s struggles and turning to God for support, believers can find renewed strength and purpose in their spiritual journey.

As the season of Lent draws to a close, believers are reminded of the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made on the cross and the hope of new life that his resurrection brings. It is a time to celebrate the triumph of life over death and recommit oneself to living a good life before God.

In summary, Lent is a season of solemn reflection, self-denial, and spiritual growth. Believers can grow closer to God and find new meaning by making sacrifices and starting over. So, approach the season of Lent with an open heart and a willing spirit, and discover its many blessings.

