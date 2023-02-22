From Isaac Shobayo, Jos

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State engage in a tirade and blame game ahead of Saturday’s election, the latter has described the allegation by the PDP against the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, as unfortunate and intended to tarnish his image.

Recall that the State chapter of the PDP on Tuesday, at a press conference, accused Wase of recruiting and importing vigilantes into his constituency ahead of the Saturday election.

In a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Hon. Slyvanus Namang, the APC debunked the allegation, adding that it was unfortunate the party could turn its antics of unprovoked attack on a humble and well respected personality like the deputy speaker.

“Known for its shameless and unprovoked attacks on Governor Simon Lalong at every given opportunity, the party has decided to turn the barrel to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Ahmed Idris Wase, whom it alleges is planning to recruit and import vigilantes from an unnamed neighboring state to harass and intimidate voters in Wase during this week’s election and calls on the police commissioner to place him on its watch list.”

“This is simply preposterous and laughable as the humble, peaceable, and well respected Deputy Speaker does not need to embark on what the PDP is alleging because his election is not under any threat as there is no trace of any opposition in his Wase Federal Constituency,” he said.

On the allegation that the APC is spreading malicious information that the PDP will not be on the ballot paper in the 2023 elections, the APC pointed out that it is instructive that the PDP, which has inflicted incalculable damages on itself through multiple court cases, is not sure of its being on the ballot a few days before the general elections.

“In the strange and self-destructive press conference, the party gave a lengthy narration of how it fought itself to the point of being excluded from the 2021 local government elections and concluded that it has no pending cases in court.”

“It is like the case of a pupil who fails an examination but chooses to blame the teacher for refusing to pass him.”

“How can the PDP, which knows how its fate has been hanging in the balance, blame the APC for its unending woes?”

It further declared that the PDP in the state, fully aware that it cannot make any headway in the elections, has decided to engage in blaming in advance the APC, which is unstoppable in its march to Aso Villa on February 25 and Little Rayfield on March 11, respectively.

The party called on the PDP in the state to be prepared for a resounding defeat in the Saturday and subsequent elections rather than play its misplaced blame game.





It further charged the electorate to exercise their franchise by voting wisely and not to bring back dishonest, desperate, and rejected politicians.