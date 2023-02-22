By Justice Nwafor

Dove Healthcare Foundation, a non-profit health organization based in Nigeria’s southwest, has said it is organizing the ‘Outstanding Healthcare Awards 2023’ to recognize outstanding performances amongst healthcare workers and companies cutting across healthcare and related services.

The nonprofit announced this in a release made available to journalists on Tuesday and signed by Bola Otegbayo, convener and curator of the award.

“Outstanding Healthcare Awards ‘23 is an award organized by Dove Healthcare Foundation located in the University College Hospital, Ibadan. It is established to recognize outstanding performances amongst the staff members and companies cutting across healthcare and related services,” Otegbayo said, noting that “we also recognize the effort of benefactors of the healthcare space.”

Otegbayo provided additional information regarding the reasons for the awards, stating that “as a nation and people, we are experiencing a continuous decline in the number of available healthcare service providers. And Dove Healthcare Foundation, a team of vibrant medical personnel—Doctors, Nurses, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Dieticians and others—from teaching hospitals across the southwest of Nigeria, through one of its initiatives, the Dove Healthcare Awards, is recognizing outstanding performers among healthcare workers and related service providers. And also, the effort of the benefactors of the healthcare space.”

According to him, the award is also a part of initiatives to mobilize support for expanding the reach of healthcare institutions through charitable contributions and fostering top-notch healthcare service delivery among healthcare organizations and staff members.

The award ceremony will be held at Prof T.O Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital, Ibadan with the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo as the chief host, High Chief Adebayo Akande as the Father of the Day. The Mother of the Day will be Dr. Florence Ajimobias. The event will also be graced by other renowned dignitaries from the medical field.

The Nigerian Tribune was nominated in the best healthcare reporting category.