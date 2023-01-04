LAPO CEO, two others bag Edo NUJ’s award

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), Godwin Ehigiamusoe, the President of Believers Love World, otherwise known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the Edo District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Joel Okogele, have been honoured with awards by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State council.

The LAPO CEO was honoured with the ”Edo NUJ Most Outstanding Man of the Year while Pastor Oyakhilome was honoured with the “Edo NUJ Iconic Man of God of the Year.″

On his part, Reverend Okogele received the award of “The Edo NUJ Gospel Ambassador of the Year.”

At the event, the LAPO CEO, was represented by a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of LAPO, Professor Omoruyi Osunde.

The people were honoured in recognition of their services to humanity and contributions to the development of the society.

The award ceremony, which was the climax of the 2022 Edo NUJ Press Week, was preceded by the annual lecture delivered by a professor of Development Economics, John Abhuere on the theme, “2023 general elections: Overcoming barriers to ethical media practices.”

Professor Abhuere noted that ethics are all about issues of morals which spread across all strata of life.

Abhuere concluded that for the 2023 general election to be successful, everyone has both ethical and moral roles to play.

He recommended moral rearmament as an imperative, adding that all state and non-state actors as well as organisations have to play their respective roles to make a better society.

This was immediately followed by a roundtable discourse on the theme by panelists, Messrs Tony Abolo and Peter Iyeke.





The Edo NUJ Press Week was rounded off with a thanksgiving mass at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Benin City.

