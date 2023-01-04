“People are now taking us seriously” – Awoyemi

The brains behind the fast-rising, clothing company, My Way Now, Lateef Olayiwola Awoyemi, has revealed that the name of the brand of its company has had a great influence on its success as well as surviving hurdles.

Awoyemi disclosed that despite My Way Now, an all-departments stylish clothing brand, having favourable matrixes as a startup, the business still faced the challenge of breaking into the market.

He also noted that his exposure, especially to the United Kingdom brand has made him stand out in the industry.

“Finding suppliers for the right price to make a profit was the initial challenge. Barely one and a half years later, the challenge, is now behind the My Way Now business.

“We continue to sustain our momentum by finding models and revving up promotions. People are now taking us seriously, and we exploit the opportunities by seeking collaborations, both big and small collaboration. We also ensure that at any point in we have good presentation,” he stated.

Despite the glut in the fashion market locally and globally due to the existence of uncountable clothing brands, the My Way Now director strongly believes that the UK brand stands out and has a comparative advantage.

Awoyemi said, “The text of our logo, My Way Now, is a confidence booster brand worldwide. It is a neutral brand for everyone from all walks of life, whether male or female, adults or children, boys, and girls worldwide. We have even expanded into home wear and animal wear.”

“Our target customer is everybody from all walks of life and worldwide as we’re a neutral confidence brand; on the other hand, we keep our products affordable by sourcing the cheapest but highest quality suppliers and thus keep our profit plus distribution margins to a minimum,” he said.