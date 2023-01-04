A’Ibom APC leaders eulogise Akpabio’s magnanimity

NO fewer than 2,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State on the New Year day, eulogised the National Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Godswill Akpabio for supporting their new year with cash and other items.

Nigerian Tribune reports that, on the New Year day, Senator Akpabio hosted the party chieftains, candidates and stakeholders from all the wards, local government areas and the state at his Ukana country home in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

Akpabio assured the party stakeholders that, with their support and commitment to the party, their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the next president of Nigeria.

He charged them to campaign through all nooks and crannies of the state for the success of the party in the forthcoming presidential, national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections so as to record a landslide victory.

“With what I have seen so far in the state, our party members and supporters are hungry for victory at the polls. They have made this campaign and sensitisation of the voters very easy for the party because of their sincerity and commitment to the success of the party.

“There is no village or ward that the APC is not fully on ground and that should be continued until we deliver Asiwaju Tinubu as the president, myself as your Senator, Akan Udofia as our next governor and other candidates of our party,” Akpabio said.

The state chairman of the party, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, thanked Senator Akpabio for hosting the entire party leadership in the state, assuring him of the readiness of party members to comb the nooks and crannies of the state for votes, to ensure the success of the party at this year’s general elections.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, one of the beneficiaries of Akpabio’s largesse, chairman of Ward Seven in Itu Local Government Area of the state, Elder George Worthsword expressed appreciation on the gesture.

