Lagos to shutdown Third Mainland Bridge for three days

Lagos State government has announced plans to totally close the Third Mainland Bridge to all traffic for three days, from Saturday, January 30 to February 1, 2021.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made this known, on Thursday, in a statement made available to newsmen from his office, saying the step was taken to enable completion of repair works on the double-sized expansion joints on the bridge without any interruptions.

The commissioner assured that the bridge repair works were being done assiduously to ensure that the set deadline for reopening the entire bridge to motorists was met.

Oladeinde advised motorists driving from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes.

He enjoined motorists coming from Iyana-Oworonsoki and heading towards Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

The commissioner affirmed that traffic management personnel would be deployed and stationed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

