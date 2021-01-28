FG to resuscitate nation’s airstrips to combat insecurity

The Federal Government has disclosed that it would resuscitate all airstrips as a means of combating insecurity in the country.

Speaking while receiving a delegation from Hadejia airstrip, the Minister of Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, expressed government’s commitment to resuscitate and ensure functional airstrips all over the country as a means to combat insecurity and boost commercial activities.

The Minister said many reasons have pushed for the resuscitation of airstrips among which was historical purposes and to combat insecurity in the country.

“As we are facing by security challenges, siting functional airstrip in Hadejia will help in combating insecurity as the airstrip can be used by the Nigerian Airforce, Police and of course civil aviation.

“We are starting now by engaging aviation experts and consultants to come up with an assessment. In our plans, the airstrip is going to be managed in such a way that there is a plan for future expansion in term of landmass and commercial activities.”

According to the Ministry of Aviation Press Unit, Sirika assured the delegation that everything would be done as soon as possible by the Ministry to actualise it and the ministry will also find an appropriate way of funding the project.

On his part, the leader of the delegation, Senator Ibrahim Hassan, told the minister that they were in his office to appreciate the Ministry’s effort towards resuscitating Hadejia airstrip.

According to him, the Ministry had shown seriousness towards the rehabilitation of the airstrip by sending experts and consultants to conduct an assessment.

He assures the Minister of the Hadeija Emirate’s support towards actualising the project and commended him for the giant strides he had made in the aviation sector since his assumption of office as Minister of Aviation.

