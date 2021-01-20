BREAKING: Biden sworn in as 46th US president

By Paul Omorogbe
Estonian minister, Biden, BREAKING: Joe Biden elected 46th President of United States, world leaders congratulated biden
Biden

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time.

Biden is the 46th president of the United States.

The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

Comments

