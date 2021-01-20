BREAKING: Biden sworn in as 46th US president
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time.
Biden is the 46th president of the United States.
The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.
