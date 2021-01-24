Nigeria recorded more COVID-19 infections, deaths, recoveries last week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December.

During that week, (November 29- December 3), a total of 1607 cases were recorded and since then, the country’s weekly infections have recorded a massive increase.

In the previous week, the country recorded 9,880 new infections (January 10 -16), an increase when compared to the 9,833 cases recorded in the penultimate week (January 3 -9) and the 5,681 cases recorded from December 27 – January 2.

However, last week, the 56th week of the pandemic (January 17 – 23), Nigeria recorded 11,659 new infections out of the 87,092 samples tested.

Also, the 2,314 cases reported on Friday, January 22 is the highest daily figure of confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out in February.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 87,092 samples were collected for testing as of November 20 as against the 136,077 tested the previous week.

The surge in the number of infections may be attributed to the non-adherence of COVID-19 prevention protocols as widely reported.

The country has tested 1,241,230 samples out of which 120,602 cases have been confirmed, a total of 95,901 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 23,933 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 1,510 deaths were recorded.

Fewer deaths, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis further showed that Nigeria recorded more recoveries from COVID-19 last week, highest since the 12,957 recoveries recorded between August 2 – 8.

A total of 10,534 persons recovered from the disease and were discharged last week, an increase compared to the 5,950 persons discharged in the previous week.

Also, Nigeria recorded 81 deaths last week, a decrease when compared to the 70 persons who died from COVID-19 complications in the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 1,444 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 110,387.

On Monday, 1,617 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 112,004.

On Tuesday, 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 113,305.

On Wednesday, 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 1,964 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 2,314 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 1,633 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 120,602.

See the breakdown of the 120,602 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 44,580 cases, followed by FCT – 15,682, , Plateau – 7,465, Kaduna – 7,274, Oyo – 4,996, Rivers – 4,844, Edo – 3,548, Ogun – 3,133, Kano – 2,770, Delta – 2,223, Ondo – 2,188, Kwara – 1,793, Katsina – 1,730, Enugu – 1,644, Gombe – 1,567, Nasarawa – 1,490, Osun – 1,395, Ebonyi – 1,330, Abia – 1,129, Bauchi – 1,120, Imo – 917, Borno – 880, Akwa Ibom – 775, Anambra – 720, Benue – 694, Sokoto – 689, Bayelsa – 655, Niger – 617, Adamawa – 608, Ekiti – 507, Jigawa – 441, Taraba – 324, Kebbi – 267, Yobe – 211, Zamfara – 179, Cross River – 179, Kogi – 5.

