Lagos to residents: Save the roads, stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains

Lagos State government has reiterated the need for residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainages, saying doing so would reduce the life span of the various road infrastructure provided across the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, said this at the weekend while inspecting urgent palliative works being carried out by Public Works Corporation on the Mile 2 section of Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has deteriorated.

Adeyoye said it had become necessary to intervene and make the Mile 2 section of the road motorable for commuters plying the route notwithstanding that the rehabilitation and expansion work on the Lagos- Badagry Expressway was progressing as scheduled.

“Though the rehabilitation and expansion work on the Lagos – Badagry Expressway is progressing as scheduled, it has become necessary to intervene and make the Mile 2 section of the road motorable for commuters plying the route,” he said.

Adeyoye, who visited the site in the company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage, Mr Joe Igbokwe, lamented the volume of the refuse removed during the palliative works from the drains along the Mile 2 section and the attendant impact on the dilapidated state of the road,

Speaking against the backdrop of the volume of the refuse removed during the palliative works from the affected drains and the attendant impact on the dilapidated state of the road, calling for attitudinal change by residents.

“A road is as good as its drains and dumping refuse inside drains does not only compromise the integrity of the asphaltic surface, it also undermines the durability of the roads especially now that the rains are here; without a functional drainage system, the roads provided cannot be sustained,” she said.

The Special Adviser, while enjoining residents to ensure that the cost and effort associated with providing, rehabilitating and maintaining roads were reduced to the barest minimum, said there was the need to ensure that when the rains were over, there would be no need to start grappling with bad roads.

“Now that palliative is being provided, it is also important to address the root cause of the state of the roads by changing our habits,” she counselled.

“By changing our habits, our roads will last longer and by refraining from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the drains, it will prevent flooding and the attendant bad roads.

“When drains are provided for roads they are not meant for solid waste disposal, rather they are pathways for water to run. When the drainages are choked and the cross culverts are blocked, the asphalt surface will become waterlogged thereby accelerating the rate of dilapidation of the roads,” Adeyoye added.

The Special Adviser, while seeking the support and cooperation of Lagosians on the need to take ownership of road infrastructure, also urged residents to keep faith with the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on implementation of the THEMES Agenda.

