Nigeria records 603 new COVID-19 cases, total now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167.

The centre disclosed this on Saturday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 4th of July 2020, 603 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 28167 cases have been confirmed, 11462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 603 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-135, Edo-87, FCT-73, Rivers-67, Delta-62, Ogun-47, Kaduna-20, Plateau-19, Osun-17, Ondo-16, Enugu-15, Oyo-15, Borno-13, Niger-6, Nasarawa-4, Kebbi-3, Kano-2, Sokoto-1, Abia-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by sate below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 11,045 9,260 1,653 132 FCT 2,153 1,494 624 35 Oyo 1,466 643 809 14 Edo 1,353 588 718 47 Kano 1,264 188 1,024 52 Delta 1,227 795 407 25 Rivers 1,181 396 746 39 Ogun 974 317 636 21 Kaduna 855 273 570 12 Katsina 579 115 441 23 Borno 528 58 437 33 Bauchi 516 33 471 12 Gombe 513 121 373 19 Ebonyi 438 78 357 3 Plateau 421 190 219 12 Ondo 410 275 115 20 Abia 383 162 218 3 Enugu 372 148 215 9 Imo 352 296 50 6 Jigawa 318 1 308 9 Kwara 269 114 146 9 Bayelsa 234 92 127 15 Nasarawa 225 104 113 8 Osun 165 99 59 7 Sokoto 153 12 125 16 Niger 122 40 75 7 Akwa Ibom 104 48 54 2 Benue 97 59 33 5 Adamawa 89 31 52 6 Kebbi 84 19 58 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 73 7 57 9 Yobe 61 5 48 8 Ekiti 43 1 40 2 Taraba 19 9 10 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2

