Nigeria records 603 new COVID-19 cases, total now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167.
The centre disclosed this on Saturday night via its verified Twitter handle.
“On the 4th of July 2020, 603 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 28167 cases have been confirmed, 11462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 603 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-135, Edo-87, FCT-73, Rivers-67, Delta-62, Ogun-47, Kaduna-20, Plateau-19, Osun-17, Ondo-16, Enugu-15, Oyo-15, Borno-13, Niger-6, Nasarawa-4, Kebbi-3, Kano-2, Sokoto-1, Abia-1,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by sate below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|11,045
|9,260
|1,653
|132
|FCT
|2,153
|1,494
|624
|35
|Oyo
|1,466
|643
|809
|14
|Edo
|1,353
|588
|718
|47
|Kano
|1,264
|188
|1,024
|52
|Delta
|1,227
|795
|407
|25
|Rivers
|1,181
|396
|746
|39
|Ogun
|974
|317
|636
|21
|Kaduna
|855
|273
|570
|12
|Katsina
|579
|115
|441
|23
|Borno
|528
|58
|437
|33
|Bauchi
|516
|33
|471
|12
|Gombe
|513
|121
|373
|19
|Ebonyi
|438
|78
|357
|3
|Plateau
|421
|190
|219
|12
|Ondo
|410
|275
|115
|20
|Abia
|383
|162
|218
|3
|Enugu
|372
|148
|215
|9
|Imo
|352
|296
|50
|6
|Jigawa
|318
|1
|308
|9
|Kwara
|269
|114
|146
|9
|Bayelsa
|234
|92
|127
|15
|Nasarawa
|225
|104
|113
|8
|Osun
|165
|99
|59
|7
|Sokoto
|153
|12
|125
|16
|Niger
|122
|40
|75
|7
|Akwa Ibom
|104
|48
|54
|2
|Benue
|97
|59
|33
|5
|Adamawa
|89
|31
|52
|6
|Kebbi
|84
|19
|58
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|73
|7
|57
|9
|Yobe
|61
|5
|48
|8
|Ekiti
|43
|1
|40
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
