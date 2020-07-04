Nigeria records 603 new COVID-19 cases, total now 28,167

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 603 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167.

The centre disclosed this on Saturday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 4th of July 2020, 603 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 28167 cases have been confirmed, 11462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 603 new cases are reported from 19 states; Lagos-135, Edo-87, FCT-73, Rivers-67, Delta-62, Ogun-47, Kaduna-20, Plateau-19, Osun-17, Ondo-16, Enugu-15, Oyo-15, Borno-13, Niger-6, Nasarawa-4, Kebbi-3, Kano-2, Sokoto-1, Abia-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by sate below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos11,0459,2601,653132
FCT2,1531,49462435
Oyo1,46664380914
Edo1,35358871847
Kano1,2641881,02452
Delta1,22779540725
Rivers1,18139674639
Ogun97431763621
Kaduna85527357012
Katsina57911544123
Borno5285843733
Bauchi5163347112
Gombe51312137319
Ebonyi438783573
Plateau42119021912
Ondo41027511520
Abia3831622183
Enugu3721482159
Imo352296506
Jigawa31813089
Kwara2691141469
Bayelsa2349212715
Nasarawa2251041138
Osun16599597
Sokoto1531212516
Niger12240757
Akwa Ibom10448542
Benue9759335
Adamawa8931526
Kebbi8419587
Zamfara760715
Anambra737579
Yobe615488
Ekiti431402
Taraba199100
Kogi5032

