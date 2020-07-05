E no finish?

The controlling leadership of ACN got a casual job in 2015 and took it like a mega contract. They did more than a month’s job for a day’s pay. They pawned everything in exchange for nothing. All core values were thrown away. The ancient landmarks of the fathers were set aside. Many of the icons in the land were dragged along the jolly ride. Those who insisted on the cherished principles of yore were demonized.

A lot of children whose future was being sold for the selfish desire of a few leaders were put on cheap fees to become internet thugs spewing ignorance from the script they were handed and just abusing their grandfathers’s age mates. The majority of them today are wallowing in abject penury with the excruciating poverty that has been spread in the land in the last five years.

Generations unborn will scoff at the political nativity that made their forebears to dash all away without negotiating a thing outside the golden wish that they would be the new all powerful Tunde Idiagbon and would take over in four years now looking forlorn after years.

We saw clearly where it would all end. In a 2015 essay ever before the forming of APC government titled “Arewa song of conquest,” I observed as follows:

“THESE folks lack any institutional memory to even understand the subtlety of those they are engaged in power game with. They are in a game whose rules of engagement they don’t have the faintest idea of. They didn’t know that the power of cash becomes immaterial when the key to the treasury is handed to those you thought you were funding. Some folks are so poor despite having tons of cash. In 1962, Obafemi Awolowo in the course of the legislative sitting passed a note to the then Prime Minister of Nigeria, Tafawa Balewa. The content was “when can we see?” The response was instant “why not now?” Pronto the Opposition Leader and the Prime Minister moved to his office and Awo stroked the frame of his glasses and looked straight into Balewa’s eyes, asking: “Mr PM, what is it I’m hearing about plans to impose emergency rule in Western Nigeria today?” Balewa laughed haughtily and said, “Come off it Chief Awolowo, how would you countenance such a wicked rumour? Do you not know how long a process it takes to take such a decision? Meeting ended and both men returned to the chambers. By the evening of that discussion, a state of emergency was declared in Western Nigeria.”

I concluded on a prophetic note that came to pass penultimate Thursday in Abuja when the hammer dropped:

“While Abiola was in gaol, Oladipo Diya took the Akintola road as the new traveller as Abacha’s No 2. His assignment was to consign the Yoruba leadership to the dustbin. He raised the Imeri Group to displace Afenifere and nicknamed NADECO “Agbako”. It took only three years for Arewa’s hammer to fall on him. It was to “Agbako” he turned in the moment to salvage his life the way Obasanjo found lengthy sheets to write epistles to Afenifere leader, Chief Michael Ajasin when Arewa’s “bulala” became unbearable. Luckily for Diya, Abacha dozed off eternally the night before his execution was to be carried out but he is said to still bear the scars of torture on his head till date. I have gone through this narrative only to show one thing: it is foolhardy for anyone to think Awo was wrong in concluding that Arewa’s DNA does not share power and that Nigeria would only do well if the constituent units live their civilisations and we run a centre that allows them their autonomies within corporate Nigeria.

A new team is now on the Akintola route and soon we shall be able to say if they are able to turn the tide of history or we shall once again play Bob Marley’s: “Now you get what you want, Do you want moreeeeeeeeeee…”

Just about a year after penning this, I observed the game that was going on and I declared I could only see Ludo champions engaging Chess masters. The game dropped to ‘Ayo olopon’ penultimate Thursday when the ACN remnants in APC ordered a boycott of their party’s NEC meeting in a clear lack of strategy. What were they playing at? You were the people who enthroned a soldier in Aso Rock and put forward a careless and reckless chairman putting the party in tatters. The soldier watched as he practically drove the party to the edge of the precipice until he was ready for battle. You could only resort to the tactics you would employ in your ACN where you were the final authority and owner of the game: you dared the General with a boycott order. It didn’t take him more than five minutes to send you to Siberia.

But is this a gloating time? No!! It is rather a mourning period over how a people with a glorious political past are now so rudderless and scornful. My Abia born but proper Ibadan boy friend and brother, Hillary Okoronkwo called me from Detroit on Thursday and told me how he stayed awake all night the previous day thinking about Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Senator Abraham Adesanya, Dr Tai Solarin, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and so many Yoruba greats and what Nigeria could have become without their likes. He said there is vertical link between the quality of people the Yoruba put forward and how far Nigeria can go .

It struck a chord in me and it raises a challenge of resetting. We must locate the ancient landmarks again and find the men and women for this season. The best feet must be put forward once again to engage for the fundamentals chief of which is Federalism.

It must be collegiate once more. Even if someone in the image of Chief Awolowo were to surface, we must never surrender to a caliph again. It is Awo the great Leader who was one of us that we must have. Alhaji Ganiyu Dawodu once told me how Papa called him and Chief Bola Ige to his bedroom in 1979 and pleaded he wanted Reverend Emmanuel Alayande as Oyo State Governor and Alhaji Lateef Jakande in Lagos. As they stepped out, Uncle Bola asked him “Ganiyu, ki lo ma se?” and he answered “Ase ni Leader pa yen. “His colleague told him “Emi o gba o.” G.O.D lived with Awo decision and Ige rebelled and the sage lived with both.

Money is the lowest of all spirits that we send on errand around here and not our boss and to that order we must return.

————————

Re: Awo and MKO

Dear Yinka,

Trust you are keeping safe during these unusual times.

Just read episode 2 of your pieces on Awo and MKO in Today’s Tribune, and looking forward to the next. Great stuff; factual, detailed and devoid of the patronising fluff about these two great Yoruba sons, which seem to be the order of the day.

I accompanied MKO to Dr Ogunbiyi’s residence that night, and remembered the incident you described vividly. Professor Wole Soyinka was also there and yabbed MKO for being a perpetual late comer, and MKO rebutted by describing him as the ‘most cultured Yoruba man alive.’ It was a beautiful evening.

Glad to see you holding strong to your true values.

Best regards,

Fred A. Eno

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politicians Jittery As COVID-19 Deaths Spread •PDP, APC Tighten Access To Offices •Aged Lawyers, Judges Worried Too

SENIOR government officials and party chieftains are running helter-skelter to avoid being hit with COVID-19 spiraling infection and disconnecting from their political base, a Saturday Tribune survey has shown… Read Full Story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 454 New Cases, Total Now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564… Read Full Story

Buni-Led APC Caretaker Committee On Nationwide Consultation, Not Reconciliation ― Tinubu

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday in Lagos, said there are no differences that needed reconciliation in the party, maintaining that what APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was undertaking across the country currently… Read Full Story

How Hushpuppi Plotted To Steal $124m From Premiership Club — US Govt

ARRESTED fraudster, Ramoni Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, on Friday, appeared in a United States court to face criminal charges, including plotting to defraud an English Premier League club to the tune of $124 million, the US Justice Department announced… Read Full Story

Why Ogunde’s Film Village Went Into Extinction —Kola Oyewo

An Associate professor in Theatre Arts, Dr. Kola Oyewo is a Nigerian actor, dramatist, and scholar and was born some 74 years ago at Oba Ile, a town in Osun State. The veteran actor shared with FEMI OGUNTAYO in this interview, his experience as an old student as well as how the film village created by the late chief Ogunde… Read Full Story

‘My Wife Slapped Me, Poured Hot Water On Me ‘Cos I Told Our Daughter To Stop Bleaching, Wearing Trousers’

“She refused that I have a say in the home. She fights me for correcting our eldest daughter who is bleaching her skin and wearing trousers. She once slapped me for beating our fourth child and at another time poured hot water on me during a scuffle… Read Full Story

Organ Harvesting Industry Booms In Lagos As Probe Deepens

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives doubled down on its probe of alleged human organ harvesting business in Nigeria and the movement of the harvested organs abroad. Officials of government were quizzed, with a promise to invite another top official, the Comptroller General of Customs, for further questioning… Read Full Story

What Afonja’s Rebellion Did To Yoruba Unity —Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, in this interview by TUNDE BUSARI speaks on the unity of Yoruba people, why they are always in songs, and also on the subject of death in Yoruba world view… Read Full Story

Ambassador Campbell’s Curious Defence Of Buhari’s Corrupt Aso Rock Cabal

Dr. John Campbell, America’s former ambassador to Nigeria from May 2004 to July 2007, wrote a June 24 opinion article titled “Nigerian Media’s Unsubstantiated Claims that U.S. Agencies Investigating Corruption by Buhari’s Inner Circle” for the Council on Foreign Relations (where he works as a Senior Fellow for… Read Full Story

I Faked My Own Kidnap To Avoid Being Raped Again By My Uncle —21-Yr-Old Undergraduate

A few days ago, 20-year-old Patience Emmanuel Kushi, an undergraduate of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, was reported kidnapped by unknown persons. The young woman, who was living with her uncle, was said to be on her way to her father’s house when she was reportedly abducted at a location between Kafin… Read Full Story

My 89-Yr-Old Husband Throws Condoms He Used On His Girlfriends In My Face, 60-Yr-Old Wife Tells Court

A 60-year-old Zambian woman, Astridah Bwale alleged that her husband, Rodrick Mwale, 89 years old had no respect for her and that he threw used condoms in her face when he came back from having sex with… Read Full Story

I Don’t Enjoy Sxx

I do feel a very sharp pain below my abdomen any time I have sxx and I do cry a lot. Sometimes, I won’t be able to continue the s3x because of the pain. I have never enjoyed having s3x for once… Read Full Story