383 inmates regain freedom in Delta

A total number of 383 inmates out of 2143 warrants reviewed in the five Custodial Centres and Sapele Remand Home in Delta State have been set free by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro.

Breakdown of the figure showed that at Warri 149 freed and six granted bailout of 787 warrants reviewed; Sapele out of the 252 reviewed 77 were pardoned and two granted bail; in Kwale 42 released and four granted bail, 265 warrants were reviewed in Agbor out of which 38 freed and four granted bail, and 77 inmates released with two granting bail at Ogwashi-Uku Medium Security Custodial Centre

Cases of the inmates were reviewed when the chief judge visited the facilities as part of efforts to decongest prisons across the state.

While advising parents to monitor their children closely and conduct adequate profile of the friends they keep, the Chief Judge admonished youths to avoid bad company, noting that 80 per cent of inmates whose ages were between 17 and 25 in Ogwashi-Uku prison were from outside the State.

“Like as I always say, it shows that our family system is being threatened; many parents are not doing their homework, ” he stressed.

Decrying the adverse consequences of complainants who prematurely withdrew from rape cases, Justice Umukoro said:

“It is unfortunate that most of the victims are being pressurized to settle and agreed to compound the offence; it is a drawback on the advocacy by FIDA, our women Lawyers and other NGO’s who are advocating that people charged with such offences should be tried.”

He admonished Lawyers who represent inmates to plead for mercy rather than having the mindset of inquiring into their guilt or innocence, even as he implored them to exercise discretion in order to balance the scale of justice.

Justice Umukoro who refused to release or grant bail to inmates charged with capital offences such as kidnapping, murder and rape, noted that such heinous crimes were rampant in the society.

One of the inmates granted bail on health ground was one 53-year-old Benneth Madubugini from Okpanam diagnosed of glaucoma while Emeka Chukwuma, 19, who had been in custody since 2017 for robbing a victim the sum of eight hundred and twenty naira was also pardoned by the Chief Judge, stressing that it amounted to economic wastage on the Federal Government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 603 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 28,167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 603 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,167… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Why govs, others are more at risk —Medical experts

MEDICAL experts have spoken on factors that are capable of putting governors and other key political leaders on the first line of the coronavirus pandemic in more danger. They, however, dispelled as untrue the notion that the incidence of COVID-19 is higher among political office holders or health workers as many people assume… Read Full Story

UN Suspends Air Services As Terrorists Attack Chopper In Borno

The United Nations (UN) on Saturday announced a suspension of humanitarian air services in the northeast following the latest attack on one of its helicopters in Borno… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints Pam As Christian Pilgrims Commission Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC)… Read Full Story

Appeal Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Election As Kogi Governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as the duly elected governor of Kogi State… Read Full Story

MFM To Begin Another 30 Days Prayer Retreat

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has directed that members extend the ongoing 30 Days Prayer Retreat which marks the third session… Read Full Story

109,823 N-Power Beneficiaries Now Business Owners ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says no fewer than 109,823 beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme are now business owners… Read Full Story

Who Flies APC Flag In Ondo?

EXCEPT for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) handles the primary election or selection of its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election carefully, the party in the state may be heading towards another round of crisis similar to the one that engulfed it in Edo State recently which may cause it to… Read Full Story

No Difference Between PDP, APC —Olateru-Olagbegi

Martins Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi is an aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the preparedness of the party… Read Full Story

VOICE OF COURAGE: E No Finish?

The controlling leadership of ACN got a casual job in 2015 and took it like a mega-contract. They did more than a month’s job for a day’s pay. They pawned everything in exchange for nothing. All core values were thrown away. The ancient landmarks of the fathers were set aside. Many of the icons in the land were… Read Full Story

GIBBERS: Buhari Isn’t Judiciary’s Messiah (1)

In the last 12 years, salaries of Nigerian judges have not been reviewed. In a review of the development of inflation rates in Nigeria between 1979 and 2019, by World data, the average inflation rate was calculated at 19.2 per cent. Now, hold your breath. The report added “overall, the price increase was 80,304.39 per cent… Read Full Story

Threatened Cooperation! Cooperative Societies In The Cloud Of COVID-19

ALL over the world, especially in Third World economies, one of the platforms through which peoples’ common business dreams and financial needs are crystallised is the cooperative society. A cooperative society is simply a voluntary association of individuals who have come together to pursue their economic goals… Read Full Story

COVID-19: The Church And The New Order

The Church is just one of the institutions that have been caught in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic following the ban on public gatherings for about three months as a way of controlling the spread of the virus by the federal and state governments… Read Full Story

40 Years After, Ayinla Omowura Remembered With Album

As part of the activities to mark the 40th year anniversary of the exit of Apala icon, Waheed Ayinla popular as Ayinla Omowura, an album entitled ‘Anigilaje has been released in his honour… Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE