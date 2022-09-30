Council chairman warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

ACROSS THE LGs
By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri
Council chairman warns against Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh communal scuffle, Gunmen abduct pharmacist in Delta, Gunmen kill three policemen in Delta, strange disease hits Delta school, Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta, Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta, Police nab suspected cultists, Police nab suspected cultists, Collapsed toilet wall kills, Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop, Community curses masterminds

Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Eugene Inoaghan, has warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and canals across the Sapele metropolis.

The warning followed a midnight torrential rain that led to flooding in Sapele recently, forcing some residents out of their homes.

Residents of Crudas road, Yoruba Road Extension, Akintola road, Okpe road around Anglican Church and others had a hard time baling water out of their houses as a result of the flood.

Students of Universal Secondary School at Akintola road could not get access to their school compound as the school gate and playground were flooded.

The flood caused gridlock in town as residents made their ways to work and schools amid scarcity of commercial tricycles.

Inoaghan, who had been consistent in clearing drainages, said it was caused by blocked drainages in spite of the recent opening up of waterways.

He warned residents who are still in the habit of dumping filth in drainages to stop it.

According to him, should the habit continue, his administration would take stiffer measures on offenders.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
ACROSS THE LGs

Kanam council raises the alarm over food security

ACROSS THE LGs

Uvwie council’s health officers kick-off Environmental Day

ACROSS THE LGs

Court orders rerun of Kuje Area Council chairman’s election

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More