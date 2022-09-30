Council chairman warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Eugene Inoaghan, has warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and canals across the Sapele metropolis.

The warning followed a midnight torrential rain that led to flooding in Sapele recently, forcing some residents out of their homes.

Residents of Crudas road, Yoruba Road Extension, Akintola road, Okpe road around Anglican Church and others had a hard time baling water out of their houses as a result of the flood.

Students of Universal Secondary School at Akintola road could not get access to their school compound as the school gate and playground were flooded.

The flood caused gridlock in town as residents made their ways to work and schools amid scarcity of commercial tricycles.

Inoaghan, who had been consistent in clearing drainages, said it was caused by blocked drainages in spite of the recent opening up of waterways.

He warned residents who are still in the habit of dumping filth in drainages to stop it.

According to him, should the habit continue, his administration would take stiffer measures on offenders.

