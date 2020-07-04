Appeal Court upholds Yahaya Bello’s election as Kogi governor

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Saturday affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello as the duly elected governor of Kogi State.

The appellate court, in separate unanimous judgements by a five-member panel of justices of the court, led by Justice Adamu Jauro, dismissed four appeals challenging the victory of Governor Bello in the November 16, 2019 governorship election held in Kogi State.

The appellate court held that the appeals, which sought to upturn the earlier judgements of Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship contest, lacked merit.

The court said it found no reason to dislodge the judgment of the tribunal as the petitioners failed to prove their case to warrant the nullification of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration that Governor Bello garnered the highest number of valid votes cast at the election.

The panel of justices that sat on the matter agreed with the respondents that the petitioners failed o substantiate their allegations of electoral malpractice before the tribunal.

The Appeal Court consequently dismissed the four appeals that were filed against INEC, Governor Bello and APC, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Actions People’s Party (APP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Democratic People’s Party (DPP), along with their governorship candidates in the election.

