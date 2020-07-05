Threatened cooperation! Cooperative societies in the cloud of COVID-19

IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI reports that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cooperative societies are not operating optimally just as there are financial issues which may cripple their activities even after the pandemic might have ended.

ALL over the world, especially in Third World economies, one of the platforms through which peoples’ common business dreams and financial needs are crytalised is the cooperative society. A cooperative society is simply a voluntary association of individuals who have come together to pursue their economic goals. In Nigeria, cooperative societies, which are lenders of last resort for the poor man in third world countries, are governed by the Nigeria Cooperative Societies Act.

However, the outbreak of coronavirus has continued to make it increasingly difficult for these cooperatives to survive, let alone help realized the economic dreams of their members. By grounding economic activities globally, slashing government revenue and crashing the economy of several countries especially those relying on petroleum as major source of revenue, COVID-19 has driven more Nigerians into abject penury as it has greatly sliced their daily earnings.

The severity of the lockdown arising from the pandemic gave rise to several anti-social mechanism, one of which is social distancing and closure of schools and these have dealt a big blow on many cooperative societies in the country. Social distancing for example has impacted on the cooperative societies’ usual meetings.

According to Mr Ogunreku Segun, the Dean of Students Affairs, Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State, the meetings are the power hold of most cooperative societies.

“We have the departmental and the orthodox cooperative societies. In the orthodox, members have to go for meetings because it is their power hold. This is because it is when members goes for meetings, that is when they can pay their thrift savings and share capitals as well as collect loans if they are due for it.

“That is their style and for them, meeting is very compulsory. In fact, if a person will not be going for the meeting, he or she must send someone who will pay all the dues and perform all the necessary duties for that meeting on their behalf,” he explained.

But since February that the virus broke into the country, the various orthodox cooperative societies which remain the largest have not been meeting, owing to government directives.

Speaking to Sunday Tribune, a top female official of one of the cooperative societies in Ijokodo area of Ibadan, who pleaded anonymity, said the society has recorded severe losses since the meeting places had been put under lock and meeting had been put on hold.

“In the beginning when the lockdown was ordered, it prevented our people from working. So, there was no way they could get money to repay their loans and other association dues. Some of them don’t even have money to eat let alone invest in anything. The worst part of the whole thing is that people have not been allowed to meet even we, the executive members cannot meet because the schools were we used to meet have been locked ever since. So, this with the economic scarcity, has dealt us a big blow,” she said.

Speaking further, she said: “Secondly, before the easing of the lockdown, few of our members who wanted to pay something experienced huge difficulty at the banks. Many of them were often turned back because most of the banks were closed then. Only few of them who had access to internet banking were able to transfer little amounts to the association’s account. Many of them said they had to use the little money they had saved to take care of their family needs as there was no financial assistance or palliatives coming to them from government to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“In those days when the virus hadn’t crashed the economy, people repaid their loans promptly. The fees were paid into the banks and members came to us with the tellers for necessary documentation. Aside giving people loans, then, we used to invest in fixed deposits in the bank and get good interests on our money. We also invest in Treasury bills of the Federal government.

“Also, during the good old days, we used to deal in home-use equipment and gadgets. We bought them in bulk and distribute to our members and they paid back with five percent interests. Even during festivities like Christmas, Easter, Ileya and others, we used to give out sums ranging from N20,000 and above to our members and also get five percent interests. And at the end of the year during our Annual General Meeting (AGM), we aggregate all the interests on all our investments and they become our AGM dividends. But the pandemic has made all these impossible now,” she further explained.

Speaking further, Ogunreku, who is also the secretary of a cooperative society, said there is another type of cooperative society in Nigeria called the departmental cooperative societies. He said unlike the orthodox, the departmental cooperative society is an association whose members are majorly civil servants and that the beauty of it is that every thrift savings and share capital payment is deducted from source into the association’s account. He stressed that, unlike the orthodox, there is no need for regular meetings except there is an emergency.

“The departmental societies are still one of the forces keeping cooperative businesses alive in Nigeria because if not for them, majority of the orthodox societies would have been dead due to nonchalant attitudes and dishonesty often exhibited by members,” he said.

Explaining the challenges confronting the societies in view of the economic woes caused by the deadly coronavirus, Ogunreku said, “The departmental cooperatives don’t have problems because of the standing order which posits that every loan repayment should be deducted from source. But for the orthodox which only gets repayment when people gather for meetings, this COVID-19 has greatly threatened their survival because it has confined people to their homes.

“The case is critical because people that are due for loans and had been hoping to collect it for one business or the other cannot be given. People have not been paying up because there is cash crunch. Even those that have little to pay, the fear of what might happen to their families when they drop the money often grips them.

So, nobody is paying up and none is collecting. If these trends continue longer than expected, it will eventually kill some (cooperative) societies.”

He called for grants from the government to assist the cooperative societies in a bid to ensure their survival.

The bookkeeper of Odo Ona (Ibadan) N.U.T CIS, Mrs Christiana Adediji, told Sunday Tribune that “people still access loan, since most teachers are still being paid salaries; normal contributions are still being done, deductions of loans and normal contributions are also still being deducted from teachers’ salaries.

“Meetings have been placed on hold due to the pandemic, but if there is a need for us to go to the office, we follow the laid-down rules given by the NCDC; the use of face masks, washing of hands and the use of hand sanitizers.”

The leader of LAPO cooperative society, Alade Owo (Ibadan) Zone, Mrs Bose Olaiya, said “money is still going out and people are still making their daily contributions, although we cannot hold meetings like we used to, but people ensure that they drop their cards along with their contributions. Also some pay back their money either on weekly basis or monthly basis, and people can still access money for loans.”

Mr Oyebamiji, former President of the Apata Ibadan N.U.T CICS Limited said “Basically our source of income is through salaries, and during this period of lockdown, salaries are still being paid, though we have some challenges because some people remit their dues and at the same time request for money and they are being granted. The lockdown had not affected the operation of the society but one way or the other we have some challenges especially in loan repayment through the financial institutions.

“In our society, we don’t collect cash from members; transactions are done through e-payments and people pay and collect their loans through the banks.”

—Additional reports by ADEOLA OTEMADE.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politicians Jittery As COVID-19 Deaths Spread •PDP, APC Tighten Access To Offices •Aged Lawyers, Judges Worried Too

SENIOR government officials and party chieftains are running helter-skelter to avoid being hit with COVID-19 spiraling infection and disconnecting from their political base, a Saturday Tribune survey has shown… Read Full Story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 454 New Cases, Total Now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564… Read Full Story

Buni-Led APC Caretaker Committee On Nationwide Consultation, Not Reconciliation ― Tinubu

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday in Lagos, said there are no differences that needed reconciliation in the party, maintaining that what APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was undertaking across the country currently… Read Full Story

How Hushpuppi Plotted To Steal $124m From Premiership Club — US Govt

ARRESTED fraudster, Ramoni Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, on Friday, appeared in a United States court to face criminal charges, including plotting to defraud an English Premier League club to the tune of $124 million, the US Justice Department announced… Read Full Story

Why Ogunde’s Film Village Went Into Extinction —Kola Oyewo

An Associate professor in Theatre Arts, Dr. Kola Oyewo is a Nigerian actor, dramatist, and scholar and was born some 74 years ago at Oba Ile, a town in Osun State. The veteran actor shared with FEMI OGUNTAYO in this interview, his experience as an old student as well as how the film village created by the late chief Ogunde… Read Full Story

‘My Wife Slapped Me, Poured Hot Water On Me ‘Cos I Told Our Daughter To Stop Bleaching, Wearing Trousers’

“She refused that I have a say in the home. She fights me for correcting our eldest daughter who is bleaching her skin and wearing trousers. She once slapped me for beating our fourth child and at another time poured hot water on me during a scuffle… Read Full Story

Organ Harvesting Industry Booms In Lagos As Probe Deepens

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives doubled down on its probe of alleged human organ harvesting business in Nigeria and the movement of the harvested organs abroad. Officials of government were quizzed, with a promise to invite another top official, the Comptroller General of Customs, for further questioning… Read Full Story

What Afonja’s Rebellion Did To Yoruba Unity —Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, in this interview by TUNDE BUSARI speaks on the unity of Yoruba people, why they are always in songs, and also on the subject of death in Yoruba world view… Read Full Story

Ambassador Campbell’s Curious Defence Of Buhari’s Corrupt Aso Rock Cabal

Dr. John Campbell, America’s former ambassador to Nigeria from May 2004 to July 2007, wrote a June 24 opinion article titled “Nigerian Media’s Unsubstantiated Claims that U.S. Agencies Investigating Corruption by Buhari’s Inner Circle” for the Council on Foreign Relations (where he works as a Senior Fellow for… Read Full Story

I Faked My Own Kidnap To Avoid Being Raped Again By My Uncle —21-Yr-Old Undergraduate

A few days ago, 20-year-old Patience Emmanuel Kushi, an undergraduate of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, was reported kidnapped by unknown persons. The young woman, who was living with her uncle, was said to be on her way to her father’s house when she was reportedly abducted at a location between Kafin… Read Full Story

My 89-Yr-Old Husband Throws Condoms He Used On His Girlfriends In My Face, 60-Yr-Old Wife Tells Court

A 60-year-old Zambian woman, Astridah Bwale alleged that her husband, Rodrick Mwale, 89 years old had no respect for her and that he threw used condoms in her face when he came back from having sex with… Read Full Story

I Don’t Enjoy Sxx

I do feel a very sharp pain below my abdomen any time I have sxx and I do cry a lot. Sometimes, I won’t be able to continue the s3x because of the pain. I have never enjoyed having s3x for once… Read Full Story