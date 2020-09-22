Lagos PAN pledges rapid development of poultry value chain

THE Lagos State chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), has said that it would do all within its reach to ensure rapid development in the poultry value chain of the state and the Nigerian agricultural sector.

Making the assurance was the newly-elected chairman of Lagos PAN, Mr Godwin Egbebe, shortly after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association which held recently in Lagos.

Egbebe, noted that it has become imperative for poultry farmers to take the bull by the horns in a bid to make the poultry value chain more viable than it is by engaging in activities capable of making poultry business flourish considering the important role it plays in the day-to-day lives of the entire populace.

He further stated that he and other mermbers of the executive members would in the next two years embark on series of project of which would portray Lagos PAN as a force to reckon with in Nigeria and beyond.

Egbebe said:”In the next two years of which we are going to be calling shots as far as Lagos PAN is concerned, we are going to engage in on numerous projects which would make us pride ourselves as number one in Nigeria and even beyond the shores of the country.

“Part of what we intend to do is the establishment of hatchery for day old chicks, this would be done in partnership with various individuals. Also, we are going to ensure a formidable working relationship with government as it is a known fact that we are siamese twins in the development of the agricultural sector most especailly the poultry value chain.

“It is also our target to secure a permanent site for Lagos PAN, ensure capacity building of members through trainings, workshops and seminars both locally and internationally. This would enable Lagos PAN members to rank among the best and also meet up with global best practices. He concluded.

