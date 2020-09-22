FG solicits stakeholders support on halting post-harvest losses

AS part of efforts geared towards putting an end to post-harvest losses being recorded in the country, the Federal Government has called on stakeholders in the Nigerian agricultural sector to support government’s efforts in order to achieve the desired results.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muazu AbdulKadir, made the call in Ilorin recently, when he paid a visit to the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRl), Ilorin.

AbdulKadir, while addressing the management of NSPRl, noted that Nigeria was losing billions of naira annually to post-harvest losses of various farm produce due to lack of well-equipped storage facilities.

“Over sixty per cent of tomatoes, onions, cashew, mangoes, oranges, and watermelon, among others harvested in Nigeria are lost after harvesting.

“The Federal Government is working round the clock to address the problem, to allow the country to maintain food sufficiency.

“I, hereby, call on stakeholders in the Agricultural Sector to collaborate with the government by coming up with modern scientific approaches on curbing post-harvest losses.’’

AbdulKadir praised the foresight of NSPRl in the preservation of farm produce, fabrication of farm implements, storage facilities and ensuring reduction of post-harvest losses of farm produce, as a priority.

He said the Ministry would continue to give necessary assistance within the available resources to NSPRl, to meet its mandate in farm produce storage and other agricultural activities.

The Executive Director of NSPRl, Dr Patricia Pessu, in her remarks, told the permanent secretary of several interventions currently being embarked upon by the institute, aimed at curbing post-harvest losses of farm produce.

Pessu appealed to the Ministry to assist the institute in the realisation of its objective at curbing post-harvest losses, to create employment for the teeming unemployed, and further boost the national economy.

She called on the Federal Government to allow NSPRl to be represented in the intervention committee related to food security.

The NSPRI boss requested that the Ministry give intellectual property rights to agricultural researchers, as a way of encouraging them to do more at ensuring food preservation.

