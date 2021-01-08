Lagos market leader missing after observing juma’at

The family of a market leader, Aderonke Sikirat Anifowose has declared her missing since Friday, January 1st

Until her disappearance, the woman was said to be the Iyaloja of Oworonsoki in Lagos State and she reportedly left her home for Epe in the state.

According to one of her children, Owolabi, the last destination, known of the Iyaloja of Oworo Naomi Market was the Oriwu Central Mosque in Ikorodu, where she reportedly observed her Friday prayer.

Owolabi, in a short statement, said “my mum, Chief Mrs Aderonke Sikirat Anifowose is missing since January 1st.

He added that “She was going to Epe from Oworonsoki but her last contact was Oriwu Central Mosque, Ikorodu, where she observed her Kumar prayers on January 1st 2021.”

“If there is any information, contact the nearest police station,” the statement from the son of the missing market leader reads.

Efforts to get the reaction in charge of the state police command Muyiwa Adejobi failed as calls to his mobile phone lines were not answered.

